LIVE: PM Narendra Modi's 3-Day Israel Visit

Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: PM Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to strengthen India-Israel ties

Here is the live coverage of PM Narendra Modi's 3-day visit to Israel:



12:01 (IST)

PM @narendramodi emplanes for a historic visit to Israel, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/6q2iXJ71Xh - PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2017 11:29 (IST) During his three-day visit, PM Modi will also meet Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. Both countries are aiming to significantly enhance their bilateral relations and cooperation.





(File Photo - Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin)

11:23 (IST) During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will address around 4,000 Indians settled in Israel and pay homage to Indian soldiers at the memorial in Haifa. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will accompany PM Modi. They will travel to Haifa by helicopter. Indian soldiers had laid down their lives during the liberation of Haifa in 1918.

(File Photo - PM Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Israel this morning. He is the first ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel, making it a historic trip. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin. India and Israel aim to strengthen the cooperation and relations between the two countries. Wide-ranging delegation-level talks have been planned between the two countries to enhance India-Israel ties in the areas of security, agriculture, water, energy, defence, among others. PM Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu will also discuss measures to counter terrorism and increase cooperation in sharing of intelligence in this regard. Economic, cultural and people-to-people ties are also scheduled to be discussed and a number of agreements are expected to be signed between India and Israel. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will address around 4,000 Indians settled in Israel and pay homage to Indian soldiers at the memorial in Haifa. The two prime ministers will also visit the Yad Vashem Memorial Museum to honour the memory of the victims of the holocaust that counts among the greatest tragedies in human history.