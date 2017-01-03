Collapse
Expand

'Science Must Meet The Rising Aspirations Of Our People', Says PM Narendra Modi: Highlights

All India | Posted by | Updated: January 03, 2017 13:01 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Science Must Meet The Rising Aspirations Of Our People', Says PM Narendra Modi: Highlights

"Our scientists have contributed strongly to the strategic vision of the nation," says PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 104th Indian Science Congress at Tarakarama Stadium in Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh today.

Here are the live updates on PM Modi's speech at Indian Science Congress:
  • Nation will always be grateful to scientists who have worked tirelessly to empower our society by their vision, labour, and leadership
  • Tomorrow's experts will come from investments we make today in our people and infrastructure
  • We need to keep an eye on the rise of disruptive technologies and be prepared to leverage them for growth
  • One important area that needs to be addressed is the rapid global rise of Cyber-Physical Systems
  • There is a need to develop and exploit these technologies in services and manufacturing sectors
  • Translating this basic knowledge into innovations, start-ups and industry will help us achieve inclusive and sustainable growth
  • Science must meet the rising aspirations of our people
  • Another empowering factor for scientific delivery is the Ease of Doing Science. If we want science to deliver, we must not constrain it
  • On the lines of Corporate Social Responsibility, concept of Scientific Social Responsibility needs to be inculcated to connect our leading institutions to all stakeholders, including schools and colleges
  • The brightest and best in every corner of India should have the opportunity to excel in science
  • Seeding the power of ideas and innovation in schoolchildren will broaden the base of our innovation pyramid & secure future of our nation
  • The role of science in planning, decision making and governance has never been more important
  • Our scientists have contributed strongly to the strategic vision of the nation
  • Our government remains committed to provide best support to scientists and scientific institutions


Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READBengaluru Molestation: Fury Over Karnataka Home Minister's Remarks
Narendra ModiIndian Science CongressSri Venkateswara University104th Indian Science CongressPM Modi speech Indian Science Congress

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreCES 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................