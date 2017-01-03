'Science Must Meet The Rising Aspirations Of Our People', Says PM Narendra Modi: Highlights

Here are the live updates on PM Modi's speech at Indian Science Congress:
- Nation will always be grateful to scientists who have worked tirelessly to empower our society by their vision, labour, and leadership
- Tomorrow's experts will come from investments we make today in our people and infrastructure
- We need to keep an eye on the rise of disruptive technologies and be prepared to leverage them for growth
- One important area that needs to be addressed is the rapid global rise of Cyber-Physical Systems
- There is a need to develop and exploit these technologies in services and manufacturing sectors
- Translating this basic knowledge into innovations, start-ups and industry will help us achieve inclusive and sustainable growth
- Science must meet the rising aspirations of our people
- Another empowering factor for scientific delivery is the Ease of Doing Science. If we want science to deliver, we must not constrain it
- On the lines of Corporate Social Responsibility, concept of Scientific Social Responsibility needs to be inculcated to connect our leading institutions to all stakeholders, including schools and colleges
- The brightest and best in every corner of India should have the opportunity to excel in science
- Seeding the power of ideas and innovation in schoolchildren will broaden the base of our innovation pyramid & secure future of our nation
- The role of science in planning, decision making and governance has never been more important
- Our scientists have contributed strongly to the strategic vision of the nation
- Our government remains committed to provide best support to scientists and scientific institutions