Live: Rahul Gandhi And I Like Two Wheels Of A Cycle, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Here are the live highlights of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi's joint campaign:
Rahul Gandhi:
- This alliance is against PM Modi's politics.
- The alliance is the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna, out of which the Saraswati of development will come out.
- In PM Modi's words, this is 3Ps. This alliance is about progress, prosperity and peace.
- Akhilesh (Yadav) and I have a personal as well as political relationship.
- I had said Akhilesh is a good boy, but he wasn't allowed to work (When asked about Congress' earlier slogan 27 Saal UP Behal)
- We want to stop the aggression that RSS-BJP is spreading and the false promises they are giving.
- We want to give the youth of UP a new path, a new politics.
- Won't reveal the campaign strategy. All those who share the same ideologies can join are campaign (When asked if Sonia Gandhi and Mulayam Singh will also campaign)
- Its a historical alliance. Samajwadi Party and Congress will form government in UP.
- Whether we will form an alliance in Lok Sabha or not is open to discussion.
- Priyanka (Gandhi) has been of tremendous help to me and so have I. Whether she campaigns or not, it's her choice.
- She is an asset to the Congress.
- I personally respect Mayawatiji. BSP made a government in Up and made some mistakes. But my respect for her is still intact.
- BJP makes one Indian fight against the other. Their ideology is dangerous for our country. But Mayawati's ideology is not of any danger to us.
- This alliance isn't opportunistic. We will explain to Modiji, BJP and RSS that UP and its people are one. We will not let them create a divide.
- During negotiations there was posturing. He (Akhilesh) said something I said something, he pretended to be angry and so did I. These are all parts of negotiations. Media should not take this too seriously.
- We have discussed the minimums of Congress that we believe in the politics of the poor. They should benefit from this.
- This is dil ka alliance hai, mil ke jeetenge (It is an alliance of heart, we will win together)
- The message to PM Modi through this alliance is that Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christians are one. We won't let Modi divide the nation.
Akhilesh Yadav:
- It is a peoples allaince. There is no doubt, we will win all the seats.
- Development work will be faster now.
- Cycle and Hand is a great combination.
- Rahul (Gandhi) and I are like the two wheels of the same cycle.
- We were together in the Lok Sabha, we know each other. Now we are glad that we have to work together.
- There was a mention of 3P. Let me add the fourth one- this is people's alliance
- People will respond to those who are responsible for making them stand in queues.
- They are not satisfied with notes ban move.
- We have seen winters, summers, monsoon. We also saw yesterday's manifesto. But has anyone seen ache din as yet?
- If we tell you everything right away, there will not be any masala left (On Congress-SP seat sharing in Amethi and Raebareli)