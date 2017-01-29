Live: Rahul Gandhi And I Like Two Wheels Of A Cycle, Says Akhilesh Yadav

This alliance is against PM Modi's politics.

The alliance is the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna, out of which the Saraswati of development will come out.

In PM Modi's words, this is 3Ps. This alliance is about progress, prosperity and peace.

Akhilesh (Yadav) and I have a personal as well as political relationship.

I had said Akhilesh is a good boy, but he wasn't allowed to work (When asked about Congress' earlier slogan 27 Saal UP Behal)

We want to stop the aggression that RSS-BJP is spreading and the false promises they are giving.

We want to give the youth of UP a new path, a new politics.

Won't reveal the campaign strategy. All those who share the same ideologies can join are campaign (When asked if Sonia Gandhi and Mulayam Singh will also campaign)

Its a historical alliance. Samajwadi Party and Congress will form government in UP.

Whether we will form an alliance in Lok Sabha or not is open to discussion.

Priyanka (Gandhi) has been of tremendous help to me and so have I. Whether she campaigns or not, it's her choice.

She is an asset to the Congress.

I personally respect Mayawatiji. BSP made a government in Up and made some mistakes. But my respect for her is still intact.

BJP makes one Indian fight against the other. Their ideology is dangerous for our country. But Mayawati's ideology is not of any danger to us.

This alliance isn't opportunistic. We will explain to Modiji, BJP and RSS that UP and its people are one. We will not let them create a divide.

During negotiations there was posturing. He (Akhilesh) said something I said something, he pretended to be angry and so did I. These are all parts of negotiations. Media should not take this too seriously.

We have discussed the minimums of Congress that we believe in the politics of the poor. They should benefit from this.

This is dil ka alliance hai, mil ke jeetenge (It is an alliance of heart, we will win together)

The message to PM Modi through this alliance is that Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christians are one. We won't let Modi divide the nation.

It is a peoples allaince. There is no doubt, we will win all the seats.

Development work will be faster now.

Cycle and Hand is a great combination.

Rahul (Gandhi) and I are like the two wheels of the same cycle.

We were together in the Lok Sabha, we know each other. Now we are glad that we have to work together.

There was a mention of 3P. Let me add the fourth one- this is people's alliance

People will respond to those who are responsible for making them stand in queues.

They are not satisfied with notes ban move.

We have seen winters, summers, monsoon. We also saw yesterday's manifesto. But has anyone seen ache din as yet?

If we tell you everything right away, there will not be any masala left (On Congress-SP seat sharing in Amethi and Raebareli)







Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi are holding a joint press conference in Lucknow today ahead of the high stakes assembly elections that will be held in the state in seven phases starting February 11. Both the leaders have come together for the first time since the Congress and the Samajwadi Party reached a conclusion on their pre-poll alliance with an aim to bag over 300 of the state's 403 Assembly seats. Dimple Yadav, wife of the Chief Minister and a Samajwadi Party lawmaker, is expected to attend the press conference. Later, Mr Yadav and Mr Gandhi will be on the road for a mega "Rath Yatra" which is scheduled to begin at 2 pm. The road show will cover a distance of 6 kilometres beginning from the city's GPO Park near the Mahatma Gandhi statue and will end at Ghantaghar. Posters of the joint election rally surround the venue which reads "UP koh yeh saath pasand hai (UP likes this tie-up). Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, results of which will be declared on March 11.