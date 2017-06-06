Lalu Yadav's Daughter Misa To Be Questioned By Taxmen Over Proxy Land

Bihar politician Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband are likely to be questioned today by Income Tax officials in connection with alleged benami or proxy properties.Taxmen are investigating whether Ms Bharti, a Rajya Sabha lawmaker, and her husband Shailesh have acquired property worth crores at throwaway prices, allegedly through shell companies.The IT department alleges that neither Ms Bharti nor her husband have declared ownership of these properties in Delhi, which are now under the scanner.Last month, a chartered accountant allegedly linked to Ms Bharti, Rajesh Aggarwal, was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. Officials believe Misa Bharti was one of the many high-profile people who used Mr Aggarwal to launder money.A week before the arrest of Mr Aggarwal, taxmen had raided nearly 20 premises looking for evidence on Lalu Yadav and his family's alleged proxy land deals worth around 1,000 crores.Lalu Yadav, whose RJD co-governs Bihar along with Nitish Kumar's party, has alleged that he and his family are being targeted for political reasons.Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader in Bihar, has accused Misa Bharti of laundering money through a shell company to buy a farmhouse at Delhi's Bijwasan area at a far cheaper price in 2008-09, when her father was a union minister.Mr Modi has alleged that Ms Bharti and her husband are linked with a firm -- MS Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited -- which is suspected to have entered into benami deals for purchase of the farm house.The Modi government had last year ordered a crackdown on shell companies and the professionals such as lawyers and chartered accountants who help clients launder money. Over the last three years, the government has detected about 1,200 shell companies that had been used as conduits by over 22,000 beneficiaries to launder over 13,000 crores. As a follow-up, the enforcement Directorate had carried out searches across 100 locations to unearth 300 such companies.