Karnataka Congress Veteran SM Krishna Resigns From Party, Say Sources

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader S M Krishna has resigned from the primary membership of the party, sources close to him said today. The 84-year-old leader is all set to make a formal announcement on Sunday - and it is expected that it will be about his leaving active politics.Mr Krishna, who also served as Governor of Maharashtra and External Affairs minister, is reportedly miffed at being sidelined in the party, with which he has more than five-decades-old association.He returned to the state saying that he would be playing a role in state politics. But clarity on that role never really materialised and the senior Congressman was not consulted much when it came to candidate selection in elections or policies in the state unit of the party.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he did not know about any such move of Mr Krishna to resign.Karnataka Congress Committee chief and state Home Minister G Parameshwara, said "I am not aware of it. If it is true, I can't even believe it. I do not want to react now.""We had not sidelined him in any matter from any angle. He is one of the most likeable leaders of our party...the party had not sidelined him," he said.As chief minister in the state between 1999 and 2004, Mr Krishna was credited with enhancing the reputation of Bengaluru city - and reference is often made to his term during discussions of the difficulties facing the city at this time. He is also believed to have encouraged the spectacular growth of the IT industry. But his critics used these aspects to say that the US-educated politician was out of touch with rural reality - and he was unable to lead the party back to an absolute majority in the 2004 Assembly elections.