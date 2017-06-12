Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur, 5-Months, Might Go On His First Foreign Trip

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to take her five-month-old son Taimur on his first foreign trip, reported mid-day. The 36-year-old actress, who was signed as the brand ambassador for a luxury wristwatch company last month, will be in London for a week to sign a deal for an ad campaign, according to mid-day. "London tops the list of Kareena's favourite cities. She will be going there in the last week of June to sign on the dotted line once the money part have been discussed and finalised. It will be a week-long trip for the actress," mid-day quoted a source close to the actress as saying.
Highlights
- "She will be going there in the last week of June," said a source
- "It will be a week-long trip for the actress," said a source
- "Kareena is considering travelling with Taimur this time," said a source
"They are yet to zero in on the location. Since it will turn into a long trip for Bebo, the actress is considering travelling with Taimur this time," another source close to the actress told mid-day.
The commercial will reportedly be shot in Europe in July.
On June 3, Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur Ali Khan made headlines as they attended Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday party. The mother-son duo, who was colour-coordinated in blue, happily waved to the photographers as they made their way to the venue. See the pictures here.
Taimur was born to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on December 20 last year.
Kareena Kapoor and Taimur have often been photographed on drives across Mumbai.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in 2016 movie Udta Punjab along with Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. She is currently bust prepping for her next venture Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.