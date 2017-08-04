Judge Ends His Protest Outside Madhya Pradesh High Court

Additional District Judge R K Sriwas, who had staged a sit-in outside the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur for the last two days against his 'wrongful' transfers, ended his protest on Thursday."I have ended my sit-in. But it doesn't mean my fight for justice has ended," Mr Sriwas said."If some disciplinary action is taken against me, I will restart my protest and knock on the Supreme Court's door," he said."My relieving order has been issued. If I don't join duty in Neemuch district, I will be caught on the wrong foot," he said, adding that he had learnt from "reliable sources" that the high court was considering his demands.Mr Sriwas had launched his 'dharna' outside the high court building in Jabalpur saying that he had been wrongfully transferred four times in 15 months, which was against the norms.High court's registrar General Mohammad F Anwar had termed his allegations as baseless.According to Mr Sriwas, he started as a Judicial Magistrate in 2000, and was promoted as an Additional District Judge about three years ago.In the last 15 months, he was transferred four times -- from Dhar to Shahdol, Shahdol to Sihora, Sihora to Jabalpur and now from Jabalpur to Neemuch -- he claimed.