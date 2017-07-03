Jio Effect: BSNL Revises Postpaid Plans, Raises Data Offer By Up To 8 Times

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has been continuously launching new offers in a bid to not lose out market share to rival Reliance Jio, although Jio's " Summer Surprise Offer" and "Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer" are set to end in few days. In its latest offering, state- run telecom operator BSNL has increased data offering in some of its postpaid plans. Under these revised plans, BSNL is now offering data which is up to 8 times more compared to its previous offer. The new offer by BSNL is applicable from July, 1, 2017. All existing postpaid customers will get the benefit of the revised plans, according to BSNL.Here are the plan detailsPlan-99Under 'Plan-99', BSNL now offers 250 MB of data. Earlier, the telecom operator did not provide data along with this plan. All other benefits under the plan remain same. This plan comes at a monthly rental of Rs 99.Plan-225Another plan, called 'Plan-225', now offers 1,000 MB of data compared with 200 MB earlier. Along with data, subscribers of this plan also get free calls worth Rs 180. This plan comes at a monthly rental of Rs 225.Plan-325BSNL now offers 2,000 MB of data under its 'Plan-325'. Earlier, the state-owned telecom company offered 250 MB of data under this plan.Plan 525BSNL now offers 3,000 MB of promotional data under its 'Plan 525', which comes at a monthly rental of Rs 525. Earlier, the telecom company offered 500 MB of data under this plan.Plan 725The Plan 725, which is available at a monthly rental of Rs 725, now offers 5,000 MB of data compared to 1GB earlier.However, under BSNL's other postpaid plans - such as Plan 149, Plan 799, Plan 1,125 and Plan 1,525, data offers remain same as earlier. See details of all BSNL postpaid plansAggressive mobile data pricing and free voice call offers by Jio have led to a highly competitive and responsive telecom market, pushing incumbent players to revise their existing offers to protect market share, according to analysts.

(With agency inputs)



