Jio Effect: BSNL Revises Postpaid Plans, Raises Data Offer By Up To 8 Times

Here are the plan details
Plan-99
Under 'Plan-99', BSNL now offers 250 MB of data. Earlier, the telecom operator did not provide data along with this plan. All other benefits under the plan remain same. This plan comes at a monthly rental of Rs 99.
Plan-225
Another plan, called 'Plan-225', now offers 1,000 MB of data compared with 200 MB earlier. Along with data, subscribers of this plan also get free calls worth Rs 180. This plan comes at a monthly rental of Rs 225.
Plan-325
BSNL now offers 2,000 MB of data under its 'Plan-325'. Earlier, the state-owned telecom company offered 250 MB of data under this plan.
Plan 525
BSNL now offers 3,000 MB of promotional data under its 'Plan 525', which comes at a monthly rental of Rs 525. Earlier, the telecom company offered 500 MB of data under this plan.
Plan 725
The Plan 725, which is available at a monthly rental of Rs 725, now offers 5,000 MB of data compared to 1GB earlier.
However, under BSNL's other postpaid plans - such as Plan 149, Plan 799, Plan 1,125 and Plan 1,525, data offers remain same as earlier. See details of all BSNL postpaid plans here.
Aggressive mobile data pricing and free voice call offers by Jio have led to a highly competitive and responsive telecom market, pushing incumbent players to revise their existing offers to protect market share, according to analysts.
(With agency inputs)