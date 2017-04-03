Jammu, Srinagar To Get Ring Roads Soon: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari yesterday said that the central government has sanctioned Rs 4,300 crore for the construction of ring roads - one each in Jammu and Srinagar - to decongest traffic in the two cities of Jammu and Kashmir."I feel happy to announce that the ring road of Jammu costing around Rs 2,100 crore and Rs 2,200 crore for Srinagar road are going to be constructed. Tender has been floated for the Jammu ring road while tenders for the Srinagar ring road will be floated in next two months and within three months, the work will start on both the projects," Mr Gadkari told the rally, held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the state-of-art Chenani-Nashri tunnel - the longest in India..He said work of prestigious ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar would start in next three months.The Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and Shipping said that "works worth Rs 7,000 crores" will be initiated in the state in two years."I am happy that the Prime Minister has dedicated the biggest road tunnel to the nation," he said."We are building 13 new project in Jammu and Kashmir and I hope that it will further strengthen the road network and road communication for the people," the minister said.The Chenani-Nashri tunnel will reduce the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by around 2 hours and the distance between the two cities by 31 km.