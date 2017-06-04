ISRO's GSAT-19/ GSLV MK III: How And Where To Watch The Rocket Launch Country's heaviest rocket the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark- III, or the GSLV MK III, will lift off from ISRO's second launch pad

1 Share EMAIL PRINT ISRO's GSLV MK III will be launched from Sriharikota on Monday Sriharikota: At 5.28 pm on Monday, June 5, 2017, the skies will be lit up over the island of Sriharikota on the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh some 100 kilometres north of Chennai. This will happen when the



When will ISRO's GSLV MK III / GSAT-19 be launched?

GSLV MK III will be launched on Monday, June 5



At what time will the ISRO rocket launch take place?

GSLV MK III will be launched at 5.28 pm.



Where will the launch of GSLV MK III / GSAT-19 take place?

GSLV MK III will be launched from Sriharikota which is on the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh, about 100 kilometres north of Chennai.



What time will the live coverage of GSLV MK III begin?

The live coverage of ISRO's heaviest rocket GSLV MK III will begin at 5:25 pm on ndtv.com.



Where can one watch ISRO's GSLV MK III / GSAT-19 rocket launch online?

The ISRO's GSLV MK III / GSAT-19 rocket launch will be streamed online on ndtv.com.





At 5.28 pm on Monday, June 5, 2017, the skies will be lit up over the island of Sriharikota on the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh some 100 kilometres north of Chennai. This will happen when the country's heaviest rocket the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark- III, or the GSLV MK III , will lift off from the second launch pad. The GSAT-19 rocket is as tall as a 13 storey-building and its lift off can be viewed live from as far away as Chennai. If you are not that close, please tune in to NDTV and watch the live coverage. Also keep a look out for a special discussion on Facebook Live on this game changing launch:GSLV MK III will be launched on Monday, June 5GSLV MK III will be launched at 5.28 pm.GSLV MK III will be launched from Sriharikota which is on the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh, about 100 kilometres north of Chennai.The live coverage of ISRO's heaviest rocket GSLV MK III will begin at 5:25 pm on ndtv.com.The ISRO's GSLV MK III / GSAT-19 rocket launch will be streamed online on ndtv.com.