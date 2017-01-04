ISRO Aims For World Record With 103 Satellite Launches In One Go: 10 Facts

The PSLV, the heaviest workhorse of ISRO, will launch 100 satellites in one mission.

Tirupati: India will launch a record 103 satellites in one go during the next mission of PSLV, space agency ISRO announced at the ongoing Indian Science Congress in Tirupati today. The launch, said the participating scientists of the organisation, will take place in the first week of February. The launch will be huge feat, as an attempt of this scale has never been made before. The previous world record is held by Russian rocket Dnepr, which launched 39 satellites at one go in June 2014.