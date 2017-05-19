International Court Of Justice Endorses Relevance Of Substantive Fairness: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hailed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for staying the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan saying rule of law has won.

New Delhi:  Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hailed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for staying the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan saying rule of law has won.

Mr Jaitley, who is in Srinagar for the GST Council meeting, tweeted that the verdict came as a relief.

"#ICJ verdict endorses the relevance and necessity of procedural and substantive fairness which was denied by Pakistan," he said in a series of tweets.

He also complimented Harish Salve, who represented India at the ICJ at The Hague. "Well done! #HarishSalve - you have done India Proud."

"Congratulations to EAM Smt. @SushmaSwaraj ji and the entire Hague team," he said in another tweet congratulating External Affairs Minister.

ICJ on Thursday ordered Pakistan not to execute Kulbhushan Jadhav, charged by a military court there for spying.

 

International Court of JusticeArun JaitleyGST Council meetingHarish Salve

