The country will get a normal monsoon this year, benefiting agriculture, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced today."As per present estimation, the distribution of rainfall is likely to follow the climatological factors... we assess normal rainfall at 96 per cent (plus/minus 5 per cent)," IMD Director General KJ Ramesh said at press conference in New Delhi.The date of the monsoon's onset into Kerala will be announced in late May, he added.