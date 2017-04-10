India, China Hold Border Meeting Along LAC In Jammu And Kashmir's Ladakh

Indian and Chinese troops today held Border Personnel Meetings (BPMs) on the occasion of 'Harvest Festival' along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh sector of Jammu and Kashmir."Ceremonial BPMs on the occasion of 'Harvest Festival' were conducted on April 10, 2017 at Indian BPM hut in Chushul and at Indian Meeting Point Hut at Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) in Eastern Ladakh," a defence spokesperson said.He said the Indian delegations were led by Major General Savneet Singh in Chushul and by Maj Deepak Tiwari in DBO.The Chinese delegations were led by Senior Colonel Xhang Jun Yong in Chushul and by Lieutenant Colonel Duan Yu Gang in Daulat Beg Oldi, he said.The ceremonial Border Personnel Meetings were marked by saluting the national flags by both the delegations, he said adding that this was followed by the ceremonial address by both delegation leaders.Thereafter a programme showcasing vibrant Indian culture was organised, he said."Both the delegations interacted in a friendly and cordial environment. The delegations parted amid bonds of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the LAC," the spokesperson said.