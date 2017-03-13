Holi 2017: India-Bangladesh Border Guards Celebrate Holi Together

All India | | Updated: March 13, 2017 10:43 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Holi 2017: India-Bangladesh Border Guards Celebrate Holi Together

Holi 2017: India's Border Security Force and Border Guards Bangladesh at Akhaura integrated checkpost.

Agartala:  Border guards of India and Bangladesh on Sunday celebrated the festival of Holi together along the international border.

India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) played Holi at Akhaura integrated checkpost and other bordering areas of Tripura and exchanged sweets.

The High Commission of India in Dhaka took to twitter, inviting all Indian nationals to participate in the celebrations. 
 
india bangladesh holi

The festival brings a splash of colour across the border

"BSF and BGB are very close and have celebrated various annual carnivals each year. Celebration of each other's festivities together would bring both the organisations closer," BSF's 195 Battalion Commandant Ajit Kurmar P. told reporters at the Akhaura checkpost.

Holi, the popular "Festival of Colours", will be celebrated in some parts of the country on Sunday and other parts on Monday.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READ'Can A Whistle Play Symphony?' Sidhu's Strong Hint, Over To Rahul Gandhi
India-BangladeshBSFIndia-Bangladesh BorderBorder Secirity ForceHoli 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Elections 2017Uttar PradeshUttarakhandPunjabManipurGoa

................................ Advertisement ................................