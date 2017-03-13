Holi 2017: India-Bangladesh Border Guards Celebrate Holi Together

India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) played Holi at Akhaura integrated checkpost and other bordering areas of Tripura and exchanged sweets.
The High Commission of India in Dhaka took to twitter, inviting all Indian nationals to participate in the celebrations.
"BSF and BGB are very close and have celebrated various annual carnivals each year. Celebration of each other's festivities together would bring both the organisations closer," BSF's 195 Battalion Commandant Ajit Kurmar P. told reporters at the Akhaura checkpost.
Holi, the popular "Festival of Colours", will be celebrated in some parts of the country on Sunday and other parts on Monday.