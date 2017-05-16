In Raid At P Chidambaram's Home, The Peter, Indrani Mukerjea Link: 10 Points

Ex-union minister P Chidambaram's Chennai house raided by CBI in deal linked to Peter, Indrani Mukerjea
New Delhi: The home of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in Chennai was among more than a dozen places raided by the CBI this morning as part of an investigation into suspected criminal misconduct in foreign investment approvals. The country's top investigating agency alleges that Karti Chidambaram facilitated the approvals when his father was minister. Mr Chidambaram and the Congress have strongly denied the allegation.
Here is your 10-point cheat-sheet to this story:
Searches were carried out at 14 places a day after an FIR or police complaint named Karti Chidambaram as an accused in foreign investment approvals granted in 2008 to a company owned by former media tycoon Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora. They exited INX Media in 2009.
CBI sources say they are investigating the charge that Karti Chidambaram's company received Rs 10 lakh as kickbacks from INX Media, which got an FIPB or Foreign Exchange Promotion Board clearance for investment worth four crores, but eventually received Rs 305 crores.
Karti Chidambaram allegedly also received Rs 3.5 crore through payments in the name of companies in which he had substantial interests.
According to sources, some clues on the INX Media deal emerged from investigations into the sensational Sheena Bora murder, when the financial transactions of the Mukerjeas were scrutinized.
The FIR doesn't name Mr Chidambaram but refers to his role. The investment, it says, was not cleared by the board but the "deceitful and fallacious proposal was favourably considered and approved by then Finance Minister".
In a statement, Mr Chidambaram said: "FIPB approval is granted in hundreds of cases. The five Secretaries who constitute the FIPB, the officials of the FIPB Secretariat and the competent authority in each case are the public officials. There is no allegation against any of them. There is no allegation against me."
Stating that every case was processed according to law, Mr Chidambaram said: "The government, using the CBI and other agencies, is targeting my son and his friends. The government's aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of leaders of Opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society organizations. All I will say is, I shall continue to speak and write."
The Congress accused the government using its agencies for a witch-hunt against Mr Chidambaram, a vocal critic of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Such tactics don't scare either the Congress or Chidambaram," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.
The BJP's Shaina NC denied the allegation and said, "These are certain charges and the CBI is doing its job of investigating them."
Mr Chidambaram, 71, served twice as finance minister in the Congress-led coalition that ruled India for a decade till it was defeated by the BJP in 2014.