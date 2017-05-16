In Raid At P Chidambaram's Home, The Peter, Indrani Mukerjea Link: 10 Points

Ex-union minister P Chidambaram's Chennai house raided by CBI in deal linked to Peter, Indrani Mukerjea

New Delhi: The home of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in Chennai was among more than a dozen places raided by the CBI this morning as part of an investigation into suspected criminal misconduct in foreign investment approvals. The country's top investigating agency alleges that Karti Chidambaram facilitated the approvals when his father was minister. Mr Chidambaram and the Congress have strongly denied the allegation.