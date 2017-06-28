How National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Rescued PM Modi At White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was saved from a possible embarrassment by an alert National Security Advisor Ajit Doval when wind swept away a few pages of his prepared remarks to the media at the White House on Tuesday.While the prime minister was listening to the remarks of US President Donald Trump at the Rose Garden of the presidential mansion after their first meeting, a sudden gust of wind swept away a few pages of PM Modi's prepared statement to the media.Mr Doval, who was seated on the front row along with some other senior Indian officials, sprang up and quickly retrieved the papers and handed it back to the prime minister.This happened a second time soon after, when another gust of wind blew the papers away, only to be retrieved by Mr Doval again.Prime Minister Modi's summit with US President Donald Trump was the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.