The horse was on its way on Sunday afternoon when the blaring horns and blistering heat reportedly spooked the animal who made a dash and hit a car coming in the opposite direction

Honking, Heat Unsettle Horse Who Smashes Through Car's Windshield In Jaipur

The horse remained stuck for at least 10 minutes before people rescued the horse and the driver.

Jaipur:  It wasn't one of those auto collisions that often make headlines. In a bizarre, and sad, accident in Jaipur, a horse rammed a car, penetrated through the windshield injuring itself and the driver of the vehicle.

The horse was on its way on Sunday afternoon when the blaring horns and blistering heat reportedly spooked the animal who made a dash and hit a car coming in the opposite direction. According to passersby, the horse lost its control and broke into the windshield of a car near Jaipur Club in Civil Lines.
 
horseLocals were soon joined by officials from the forest department to rescue the animal.
The horse remained stuck for at least 10 minutes before people rescued the horse and the driver. Locals were soon joined by officials from the forest department. The photos and videos of the accident that showed a horse stuck in the car and being pulled out of the vehicle were circulated on the social media. Both have sustained minor injuries.

