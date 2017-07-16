Hizbul Mujahideen Module Unearthed, 3 Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

Security forces have unearthed a module of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror group by arresting three people in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said today.Baramulla police, assisted by other security forces, busted the module which has been active in the area to lure young boys to terrorism, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir said.He said the module was being spearheaded by Hizbul commander Parvez Wani alias Mubashir, a resident of Gagloora Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.Three people have been arrested by police - Ansarullah Tantaray, resident of Raipora, Palhalan, Abdul Rashid Bhat, resident of Minipora, Sopore and Mehrajuddin Kak, resident of Andargami, Pattan - all in Baramulla district, Mr Mir said.He said the module had plans to send many boys to Pakistan on valid visas to get them trained in terror camps of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK)."One of the accused Abdul Rashid Bhat had visited Pakistan in the month of May this year and obtained training for undertaking terrorist activities in Khalid bin Waleed camp of HM located in PoK," he said.Mr Mir said Bhat got the visa from Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi on the recommendation of a separatist organization."Arms, ammunition and Rs one lakh in Indian currency has been recovered from their possession," he said.Mr Mir said the module has not only been luring young boys to terrorism but providing all logistic support to other terrorists of the group as well.A case under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been registered in Police Station Pattan and investigation has been taken up, he said. He said recently Baramulla Police saved around 10 boys meant to be inducted in terroristranks and handed them over over to their parents.