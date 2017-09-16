Ram Rahim, Jailed In Rape Case, Attends Murder Hearing Via Video Link: 10 Points

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been named as the main conspirator in two murder cases.

Panchkula: Weeks after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gumreet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two of his woman followers, the CBI court is today hearing arguments in two murder cases against the 50-year-old self-styled godman. Ram Rahim, who is currently lodged at Rohtak's Sunaria jail, will not be physically produced in the court and attend the hearing through video conferencing.