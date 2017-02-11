'He Likes Peeping Into Others' Bathrooms': Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At PM Narendra Modi

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "raincoat" remark about his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh , Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today said that he was aware that the "PM likes peeping into others' bathrooms'."The Congress No 2's stinging remark was in reference to the Prime Minister's remarks in parliament on Wednesday where he, while attacking the Congress over corruption scandals during the UPA government's term, had said, "There is not a single black mark against him despite all the corruption. Only Doctor Saab (Manmohan Singh) knows how to bathe with a raincoat in the bathroom.""I understand that Modi ji likes reading Janampatri (horoscope), searching on Google and peeping into other's bathrooms," Mr Gandhi, 46, said at a press conference attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav whose Samajwadi Party has allied with the Congress for elections in Uttar Pradesh which is voting today.The PM's remarks have drawn intense criticism from the Congress, including Mr Gandhi who termed it "saddening and shameful". His party has said it will not allow the Prime Minister to speak in parliament till he apologises.