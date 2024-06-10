Watch: Smiles, Hugs As Sonia Gandhi Calls On Sheikh Hasina

Sonia Gandhi meeting Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina stood at the door, with arms wide open. In walks a smiling Sonia Gandhi, and the two leaders are seen hugging. Right behind Mrs Gandhi is her son Rahul - who has ditched his regular T-shirt and trousers look for a white kurta pyjama - ready with a namaste and then a hug. Priyanka Gandhi steps in and is welcomed with a hug.

The four of them then walk into the Bangladesh leader's room, where other leaders in her delegation were present and a big portrait of her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was placed right in the middle of the carpeted room.

"CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, former Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji greeted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed ji and met other delegates in New Delhi today," tweeted the Congress, with a video of the meeting.

"They discussed a wide range of topics to strengthen the India-Bangladesh bond based on trust, cooperation, and a commitment to mutual growth," the party added.

Sheikh Hasina, 76, who won a fifth term as Prime Minister in January this year, was one among the south Asian leaders invited by India for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony on Sunday.

"...PM Sheikh Hasina attended the oath-taking ceremony (of PM Modi and the council of ministers) and after that, she had a one-to-one meeting with PM Narendra Modi, where she again congratulated him and the NDA for winning the elections. She expresses her willingness to work with the new government in future to strengthen the ties," Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told news agency ANI.

The Bangladesh PM has invited PM Modi to visit Bangladesh.

Earlier on Sunday, Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call to Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence in Delhi.