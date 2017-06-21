Gunfight Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama District

A gunfight began on Wednesday between terrorists and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.Police said security forces, following specific intelligence inputs about presence of terrorists in New Colony in Kakapora town of Pulwama, surrounded the area."As the security forces tightened the cordon around the hiding terrorists, they came under heavy automatic gunfire from the hiding terrorists. The fire was returned, sparking of the gunfight which is going on (as of 9.30 am)", a police officer said.