Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing At Ahmedabad Airport

A helicopter carrying Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport due to overheating of engine, an airport source said.The helicopter made the emergency landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the evening, the source said."The CM was on his way to Himmatnagar from Umargam when the helicopter's engine started generating heat, forcing the pilot to land at Ahmedabad, the nearest airport," he said.The incident comes days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a narrow escape when the helicopter carrying him crash landed in Latur.