Green Panel Notice To Centre, Haryana On Noise Pollution In Gurugram

A Gurugram resident today moved the National Green Tribunal alleging noise pollution in the area where she resides prompting the green panel to seek replies from the centre and the Haryana government.A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim issued notices to the Environment Ministry, Haryana government, Central Pollution Control Board, state pollution control board and others while seeking their replies in two weeks.The matter is posted for next hearing on March 20. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Somika Chandhok, who resides on the sixth floor of GPL Eden Heights at Sector 70 in Gurgaon, alleging that central park in front of her apartment was being commercially used for functions including DJ nights and 'dandia' which causes noise pollution."The illegal action of the respondents in holding events for commercial gains in green area and the inaction of the respondents on the complaints made by the applicant over the last two years have resulted in damage to green environment in the society leading to conversion of the green area into a barren land with no green grass left on the park," the plea said.Ms Chandhok, in her plea filed through advocate Jai Gupta, has sought stay on use of green area for any commercial purpose which could damage the greens and violate the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000."Issue instructions and guidelines to all residential complexes and RWAs, to create awareness among all residents in their respective societies the importance to curb noise pollution and ways to implement Noise Pollution (Regulation Control) Rules 2000," it said.