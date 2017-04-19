'Go Back' Slogans As Mamata Banerjee Launches BJP Offensive In Puri

After the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a FIR against a dozen Trinamool Congress leaders in the Narada sting case, West Bengal Chief Minister said it was all a political game that she would fight politically. Today, she launched that fight-back from Puri in Odisha, at a press meet and on Facebook. Her thrust: "BJP was a blot on Hinduism, regional parties must unite and she may even meet the Odisha chief minister tomorrow."In Kolkata, Union textiles minister Smriti Irani also hurled a googly at Ms Banerjee. "I am ...in a state headed by a female chief minister. When we are talking about justice for all, I would love to know what Mamata di has to say about triple talaq," she said.Ms Banerjee has not spelt out her stand on the issue. Ms Irani's question obliquely referred to BJP's oft repeated charge against Ms Banerjee of minority appeasement.Hours later, a handful of alleged Bajrang Dal and BJP Yuva workers shouted "go back Mamata" as she entered and left the Jagannath Temple this evening. The protestors allegedly objected to her visit as she allegedly supported the consumption of beef.Since yesterday, five people have been detained.Ms Banerjee had launched her offensive by then. "Oye Dilliwalas, you can't manage Delhi and go around the country saying Bengal, Odisha, Bihar are bad," she said."We are all bad. Only you are good?" she added."All regional parties must have good relations and try and work together for federalism. If they (BJP) disturb us, will we allow it and sit back?" she said. "We will go to their territories."The comments came after she had slammed the BJP on Hindutva. "I am born a Hindu but my Hindutva is not a disgrace on Hinduism...The BJP is a blot on the Hindu religion," she said, adding, "Divide and rule politics is their only politics.""Divide Hindus and Muslims, Muslims-Christians, Bengali-Bihari, Odiya-Bengali, Bihari-Odiya, Divide all the states. We will not allow that. Sarey jahan say achacha Hindustan hamara."On Facebook, Ms Banerjee was scathing too. "One section of religious group, belonging to a political party ruling at the centre and also in the name of their sister organizations and others... are distorting my views...and misleading people with my photos through fake accounts."Even after the Narada FIR, the Left has claimed there is an "understanding" between the BJP and Trinamool. Smriti Irani completely dismissed that today. And Ms Banerjee's offensive does seem to indicate worsening tension between the two parties.Those tensions are likely to spiral when BJP president Amit Shah comes to Bengal for a three-day visit next week. At the recent BJP meet in Bhubaneswar, the party virtually declared Mission Bengal 2021 when the next Assembly elections are due in the state.