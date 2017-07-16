Game Of Thrones Is Back And Fans Can Barely Contain Their Excitement

Winter has finally come and Games of Thrones is back with its seventh season. The much-awaited penultimate installment comprising seven episodes premieres tonight 9pm in the US and tomorrow in India on Hotstar.After a high-voltage climax of the last season that saw numerous deaths as well as homecomings, the trailers hint at the reunion of the remaining Starks and showed a teary-eyed Sansa Stark solemnly walking in Winterfell.Jon Snow, who was crowned the King Of The North, is battling many enemies and seems to be in danger. Daenerys Targaryen has started the Great War and it appears that her army has invaded the Casterly Rock, which Jamie Lannister reclaimed as the Lannister seat in the previous season. Daenerys' dragons are more powerful than ever.Arya Stark is now back in Westeros, where she exacted revenge on Lord Frey for the Red Wedding. She is still not done with her list yet, but her arrival to Winterfell will make for one hell of a tearful reunion with Jon, Sansa and Bran.With Cersei Lannister now Queen of Seven Kingdoms, Jaime will be asked to devise a strategy against the renewed Targaryen threat.The most powerful female Lannister is now the most powerful woman in Westeros after she killed most of her enemies in one fell swoop, but she lost her youngest son King Tommen in the process.After Daenerys made him the Hand of The Queen, her closest adviser, Tyrion Lannister has a bigger role to play. He'd be more than happy to be the reason for Cersei's end, but how he manages to keep his brother Jaime alive is going to be a challenge.