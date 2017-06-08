For PM Narendra Modi's Trip To Israel Next Month, 80,000 Indian Jews Start Preps India is now the largest buyer of Israeli military equipment, while Israel is India's largest customer after Russia.

First trip to Israel by an Indian Prime Minister PM Modi and Israeli counterpart Netanyahu share warm ties Israel just landed $2 billion missile deal from India



PM Modi will on July 5 address the Indians in Israel who have launched a website for his trip. About 80,000 Indian Jews belonging to four different communities - Bene Israel, Cochinis, Baghdadis and Bnei Menashe - live in Israel.



The two leaders have already met twice on the sidelines of UN-related events.



In April, India signed a $2 billion agreement with state-owned Israel Aerospace for missiles for its army and navy, giving Tel Aviv it's biggest-ever defense deal.



PM Modi's approach to Israel has been described as a marked change in foreign policy. His government has shed his predecessors' reservations on talking about India's ties with Israel. In 2015, the Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Ya'alon visited Delhi and said India's warmer and closer relationship with his country is no longer under wraps. "We used to have our relationship, security wise, behind the scene," he said in a speech.



The roots of PM Modi's Israel relationship go back to 2006, when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat and visited the region to explore new ideas in irrigation, an area of Israeli expertise.



"The visit is a big milestone," said Shailesh Kumar, a senior Asia analyst at political risk firm Eurasia Group to



Last month, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited Delhi and was assured by PM Modi that "India has been unwavering in its support of the Palestinian cause."



Ahead of Prime Minister Modi, several top officials have visited Israel including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.



The two countries registered bilateral trade of about USD 4.5 billion last year.



In 2015, India abstained from a UN vote on Israel's offensive on Gaza the previous year but Delhi said that its decision was based on problems with the text of the resolution. 41 countries voted in favour of the resolution against Israel, while only the US voted against it.



