Hamas Says Ready To Start Gaza Ceasefire Talks "Immediately"

Hamas said Friday it was ready to start talks "immediately" on a proposal for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, after holding consultations with other Palestinian factions.

"The movement is ready to engage immediately and seriously in a cycle of negotiations on the mechanism to put in place" the terms of a draft truce proposal received from mediators, the militant group said in a statement.

