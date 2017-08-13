Flood Situation Worsening In North Bengal, Says Mamata Banerjee

The chief minister said rescue operation has started and she is continuously in touch with ministers and district magistrates concerned.

All India | | Updated: August 13, 2017 00:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Flood Situation Worsening In North Bengal, Says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said she is continuously in touch with ministers and district magistrates concerned.

Kolkata:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that the flood situation is worsening in north Bengal where it has impacted five districts and inundated around 100 tea gardens.

However, the state government is ready to tackle all the problems, Ms Banerjee said at the NSC Bose International Airport here after returning from New Delhi.

The chief minister said rescue operation has started and she is continuously in touch with ministers and district magistrates concerned.

Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling are the five districts which have been affected by the flood.

Earlier in the day, Irrigation Minister Rajib Banerjee said that the state government is tackling the flood in north Bengal on war footing. "We have already opened control rooms and I am personally involved in monitoring and management. The state is working on a war-footing to tackle the flood situation in the region which is facing heavy rainfall," Rajib Banerjee told news agency PTI.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is monitoring the situation. All steps are being taken, including sending of relief materials," he said.

About 100 tea gardens across north Bengal are reported to have been affected by the flood, officials said. State Disaster Management Minister Javed Khan yesterday said that 58,000 people had been affected in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts.

The government has opened 43 shelters in the affected districts and relief materials are being provided to those who have been temporarily displaced from their houses.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READAmit Shah, Yeddyurappa Pledge Congress-Mukt Karnataka
Mamata BanerjeeBengal floods

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaBlue Whale Game

................................ Advertisement ................................