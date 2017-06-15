'Feel No Heaviness': Metro Boss E Sreedharan Says Kochi Plan Not Insulting As the top advisor to the Delhi Metro Rail Corp, which has constructed the Kochi metro, E Sreedharan played a lead role in the new project and many have objected to what they describe as his being sidelined.

Highlights
PM to inaugurate Kochi metro on Saturday
Metro boss E Sreedharan won't be seated on stage with PM
Prime Minister's Office removed his name, say Kochi metro officials



"We should not create controversy over this issue. The PM's safety should be given the priority...It is compulsory that whatever decisions taken by the safety agency for the safety of PM should be followed,' Mr Sreedharan told news agency ANI.



As the top advisor to the Delhi Metro Rail Corp, which has constructed the Kochi metro, Mr Sreedharan played a lead role in the new project and many have objected to what they describe as his being sidelined. Chief Minister



Kochi metro officials claim that Mr Sreedharan was included in the seating plan they sent for review to Mr Modi's office.

Metro expert E Sreedharan is not on the list of those who will be on stage.



"This shows the arrogance of the BJP," alleged PT Thomas, the legislator from Kochi who was also allegedly edited out of the list sent by Kerala by Mr Modi's office.



But Mr Sreedharan said he does not feel insulted and he will attend Saturday's function. "I feel no heaviness...I will certainly be there.. I will attend the programme," he said.



Construction of the Kochi metro began in 2012; on Saturday, the Prime Minister will ride a local train. For now, a 25-km stretch is being opened to the public.



