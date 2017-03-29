Supreme Court Bans BS III Vehicles From April 1, Says 'Health Over Commercial Interest'

Automobile manufacturers cannot sell vehicles that do not comply with Bharat Stage IV emission norms from 1 April, the Supreme Court directed on Wednesday, ruling that public health is more important than commercial interests.The Centre had earlier backed auto manufacturers that pleaded they had unsold stock of about 8 lakh vehicles that meet the BS III emission norms. The companies had suggested the government deadline for 1 April 2017 was for stopping manufacture of BS III vehicles, and not their registration.The manufacturers had also argued companies were allowed to sell their stocks with old emission norms when new technology was introduced in 2005 and 2010.But the top court brushed aside this argument, going by the Bhure Lal-headed Environment Protection Control Authority's report that BS IV vehicles had 80 per cent lower particulate emissions as compared to the previous version.All the vehicle-registering authorities are prohibited from registering vehicles not compliant with BS-IV norms from April 1, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta ruled.The EPCA had also reported that it had held meetings with industry to give them a six-month notice to ensure that all inventories were exhausted "so the country takes advantage of BS IV fuel which will be available from April 1".Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had submitted that the companies had a stock of 8,24,275 BS III compliant vehicles which included 96,724 commercial vehicles, 6,71,308 two wheelers, 40,048 three wheelers and 16,198 cars.Even though the number of unsold stock of BS III is small, keeping in view of public health concerns, commercial interests are not important, the judges held.