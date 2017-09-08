'Eat Beef In Your Country Before Coming to India,' Quips New Tourism Minister KJ Alphons from Kerala then confronted questions on incidents of cow vigilantism and restrictions on beef in several states and whether it would affect the hospitality sector.

KJ Alphons had earlier told NDTV that the ruling BJP had "no food code" for states.



"They (tourists) can eat beef in their own country and come here yaar," Mr Alphons said on Thursday, responding to questions on whether the restriction on beef in several states would impact tourism.



He was speaking at a convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators in Bhubaneswar.



"India is the oldest civilization...the whole world should come and see us...We have to love our history and our country...We have to tell them...look here, this is a beautiful country," Mr Alphons said in his introductory remarks.



The 64-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician from Kerala then confronted questions on incidents of cow vigilantism and restrictions on beef in several states and whether it would affect the hospitality sector.

Before taking charge as Tourism Minister, KJ Alphons had said: "Kerala will also continue to eat beef."



"In Goa, ruled by BJP, people continue to eat beef.



Just three days later, his advice to foreigners appeared to strike a different note. When he was reminded of his earlier comments, he chuckled: "That is a cock and bull story...I am not the food minister...I am the minister for Tourism."



