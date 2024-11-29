Hispanic Heritage Celebrated In India By Association Of Spanish Teachers In Delhi

Celebrating the Hispanic language, literature and culture, the Association of Teachers of Spanish in India (APEI) hosted a cultural evening at the India International Centre (IIC) in Delhi on Thursday.

APEI serves as a beacon for Spanish educators, interpreters, and researchers across India, uniting a network of dedicated Hispanists

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who attended the event, underscored the importance of cultural exchanges in fostering global harmony and highlighted India's historical openness to embracing diverse traditions, including Hispanic culture.

The centrepiece of the evening was the theatrical showcase, Journey of Life, an enthralling series of adaptations from iconic Hispanic plays.

Students from premier Indian institutions such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Delhi Public School, and Springdales School brought to life the compelling narratives of Macario (Mexico), La Voragine (Colombia), Pic-nic (Spain), Una espiga sembrada en Carabobo (Venezuela), and La Pergola de las Flores (Chile).

These performances, rich with themes of love, resilience, absurdity, and sacrifice, offered an immersive experience of Hispanic literary genius, honoring playwrights like Bruno Traven, Jose Eustasio Rivera, Fernando Arrabal, Cesar Rengifo, and Isidora Aguirre, said APEI in a statement.

The welcome addresses by Vice President Dr. Noorin Khan from Jamia Millia Islamia and President Dr. Gaurav Kumar from Jawaharlal Nehru University highlighted APEI's mission to foster Hispanism in India and the pivotal role of cultural exchange in strengthening international bonds.