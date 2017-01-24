Arvind Kejriwal's Relative Investigated By Delhi Police In Corruption Case

Arvind Kejriwal's brother-in-law is being investigated by the Delhi Police on a complaint by an anti-corruption NGO.A preliminary inquiry has been ordered against the Chief Minister's close relative by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police.Surender Kumar Bansal, who has a construction business, has been accused of submitting fake bills and invoices to the Public Works Department (PWD) for a huge profit.Mr Bansal was given a contract by the civic agency to build a drain. The NGO Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation has alleged that he used dummy companies to bill the civic agency and was helped by Mr Kejriwal.The NGO, which claims to monitor civic projects, went to a court with its allegations on Saturday. The complaint was forwarded to the police.The court has asked for more documents to try and decide if an FIR or formal police complaint should be filed.Mr Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party have often accused the Delhi Police of targeting party men on orders from the central government. The police in Delhi report to the home ministry as the capital city only has partial statehood.