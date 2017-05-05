Death Or Life For 4 Who Raped, Killed Nirbhaya: Supreme Court Verdict Today

There were two more people in the bus on the cold winter night of 16 December 2012. Ram Singh, who was at the wheels of the bus that the young girl training to be a physiotherapist and her friend had boarded at Munirka in south Delhi. Ram Singh was found hanging in Tihar jail in March 2013, months before they were convicted. Last August, Vinay Sharma had also tried to commit suicide.
The sixth convict was just short of 18 when he brutalised the girl, dubbed Nirbhaya. He walked out of a correction home in December 2015 after spending three years under the country's juvenile law, sparking public outrage and an overhaul of the juvenile law. Now, a juvenile between 16 and 18 years can be treated as an adult if they commit a heinous crime.
Friday's ruling by the top court's two-judge bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and R Banumathi would be the last opportunity for the four to convince a court to pull them away from the death row. If the two judges - they will deliver separate judgments - agree to reject their plea, it would push them closer to the gallows.
The four accused in the Delhi gangrape case.
They will still have the option to seek a presidential pardon. Or file a review petition again in the top court. But it is rare for the top court to change its mind, unless the plea makes a new, valid point.
Irrespective of which way the top court rules on Friday, the four death row convicts may not have a noose around their neck any time soon. In 2015, they had also been sentenced to 10 years jail for a robbery that the police was able to link to them after their arrest for the gang-rape. They will need to first serve this jail sentence. An appeal against this conviction is pending in the high court.