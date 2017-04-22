Cop In MP Kicked, Punched. He Was Going To Fine Politician's Relatives

Highlights The incident was captures on cell phone cameras It took place outside a PCR in Guna, 200 km from Bhopal Girls were related to Shobhna Raghuvanshi, BJP block president

Two accused have been taken into custody, but not Mr Raghuvanshi.

A police constable is thrown to the ground, punched and kicked repeatedly by a group of four to five men, as many others watch. The savage attack, which was captured on cell phone cameras, was led by the family members of a local BJP leader and took place this afternoon right outside the Police Control Room in Guna, about 200 kilometres from Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal.Trouble began when three girls belonging to the family of Shobhna Raghuvanshi, the BJP block president, were stopped by the police for riding a scooter without helmets. As they were being fined for traffic violations, the girls called up their family members, police said.The BJP leader's husband, Rajiv Raghuvanshi, who is the uncle of the girls, arrived at the spot within minutes along with his supporters and a scuffle broke out in which constable Ashutosh Tiwari was pushed to the ground and roughed up.As another policeman tries to intervene, Mr Raghuvanshi is seen in a video threatening him."12 people barged into the control room where I was. They grabbed me by the collar and started beating me up. My staff saved me. I have bruises..." said Mr Tiwari.The police have filed two cases of obstructing a government officer from doing his duty and another of beating up a government officer on duty. Two accused have been taken into custody, but not Mr Raghuvanshi.However, Mr Raghuvanshi has alleged that the police only adhered to one side of the story."The girls called up my brother saying they were being fined for traffic violation. When we came here, a few words were exchanged with the police and then during the heated argument, they started pushing each other. Then the cops filed a one-sided case," said the husband of the BJP block president.