Congress To Contest On 36 Seats In Goa, Leaves 4 For Others

The Congress will contest on 36 of the 40 assembly seats in Goa, leaving four for others including a newly-floated political party under a seat-sharing agreement, the party said on Wednesday.The opposition party said it has not stitched a formal alliance, but has only entered into a seat-sharing pact with Goa Forward, launched a year ago, and others for the February 4 elections."This is not an alliance. This is purely a seat-sharing agreement that we are having based on winnability of candidates," All India Congress Committee General Secretary Digvijay Singh told PTI.Under the arrangement, Congress has left two seats - Fatorda and Siolim - for Goa Forward. Vijai Sardesai, the fledgling outfit's mentor, is contesting from Fatorda.Congress has agreed to let its expelled legislator Atanasio Monserratte, who has floated his own outfit United Goan Party, fight from from the Panaji seat.Independent legislator Rohan Khaunte will be supported by Congress in the Porvorim constituency."We want to defeat the BJP which ran a Government of U turns," Mr Singh said, adding that his party is supporting these non-Congress candidates to defeat BJP.Congress had earlier ruled out aligning with NCP, a former partner which asked for two seats - Benaulim and Vasco.However, Congress and Goa Forward candidates will face each other in Saligao and Velim segments, where the two parties have no understanding.