Congress Seeks Action Against BJP's Anurag Thakur For Allegedly Filming Lok Sabha Proceedings

The Congress today demanded action against BJP parliamentarian Anurag Thakur for "filming" the Lok Sabha proceedings during a ruckus over recent cases of mob lynching. In a letter to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Congress whip in the Lok Sabha KC Venugopal said filming of the house proceedings was banned as per rules."We request immediate action to preserve the sanctity of the proceedings of the house. The use of the brute majority by the BJP will not prevent the Congress from raising issues of public importance," he wrote to the speaker.Congress Member of Parliament or MP Sushmita Dev also requested for the unedited footage of the proceedings during the period in question."The BJP government repeatedly shows the rules to the opposition, but a real democracy cannot function without the voice of the opposition. They cannot take any moral high ground in this regard," she said.Ms Dev cited the case of Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann, against whom an inquiry was ordered for filming inside parliament, and demanded immediate action against Mr Thakur for allegedly flouting the rules of the house and "endangering" its security.