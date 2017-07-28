Congress Flies 44 MLAs Out Of Gujarat In Damage Control After 6 Quit

The Congress is flying out 44 of its Gujarat legislators to Bangalore tonight in late damage control after six of them resigned in the last two days. Three have joined the BJP, in what is seen as an elaborate plan scripted by veteran politician Shankarsinh Vaghela to stall the return of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel to the Rajya Sabha in elections next week.Till late this evening, about 11 Congress MLAs had been sequestered in Rajkot, while 15 were at a resort in Borsad about 240 km away, where party chief Bharat Solanki held a meeting with them. The Congress has accused the ruling BJP of using "money, muscle and state power" to engineer defections ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha poll."Crores of rupees have been spent in horse-trading in Gujarat by the BJP. You have seen this naked drama... The policy of the BJP in Gujarat is - by hook or by crook, come to power by breaking all laws," alleged said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, warning its MLAs defections can lead to disqualification from contesting elections up to six years under the law. He said the Congress has all our options open," hinting that it could go to court.The party has now been reduced to 51 MLAs in the assembly in the 182-member Assembly.Elections will be held on August 8 for three Rajya Sabha seats. While the BJP, with its big majority in the state assembly, has fielded its party chief Amit Shah and union minister Smriti Irani for the two seats it can easily win, the Congress has renominated Ahmed Patel, who is political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, for the third seat. The resignations jeopardise his election.All the lawmakers who have resigned are seen as close to Mr Vaghela, who exited the Congress last week after weeks of acrimony over the party's decision not to project him for chief minister in assembly elections due later this year. His close relative Balwantsinh Rajput, who quit the Congress yesterday, will as the BJP's candidate challenge Ahmed Patel for the third seat.Sources said some more MLAs loyal to Mr Vaghela could resign, while others could vote against the Congress candidate next week like the presidential election, when 11 of them voted for Ran Nath Kovind instead of the opposition's candidate Meira Kumar.The BJP has said that the decision of senior leaders to quit the party shows that the Congress is a "sinking ship" with Sonia Gandhi and her son and deputy Rahul Gandhi unable to hold a crumbling organisation together."The entire allegations of the Congress that the BJP is doing horse-trading in Gujarat is not only false and laughable but shows its utter desperation," Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told news agency PTI."A senior leader like Shankersinh Vaghela, former chief minister and the leader of opposition, has left the Congress. Three-time MLA and its chief whip Balwantsinh Rajput has left it too. Eminent doctor and its whip Tejashreeben Patel has left it. Does the Congress want to suggest that it has given important positions to such leaders who could be purchased?" Mr Prasad said.