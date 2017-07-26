Chief Justice JS Khehar Recommends Justice Dipak Misra As His Successor

Justice Dipak Mishra, 63, is the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court after Justice JS Khehar.

All India | | Updated: July 26, 2017 00:54 IST
Justice JS Khehar retires on August 27.

New Delhi:  Setting the ball rolling for the appointment of the next Chief Justice of India, current incumbent JS Khehar has named Justice Dipak Misra as his successor, a senior functionary aware of the development said on Tuesday.

According to laid down procedure, the law minster writes to the Chief Justice seeking his recommendation on who should succeed him. Now, the Chief Justice has replied, recommending the name of Justice Misra.

Justice Khehar retires on August 27.

The memorandum of procedure, a document which guides appointment, transfer and elevation of judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts, states that appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office.

Justice Mishra, 63, is the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court after Justice Khehar.

Justice Misra will retire on October 2, 2018.

