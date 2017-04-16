Chant Anti-India Slogans Or... Terror Has A New Face In Kashmir

A worker of Jammu and Kashmir's ruling People's Democratic Party was forced to apologise and chant anti India slogans by a group of gunmen who barged into house a fortnight ago.In the video, which is doing the rounds on social media, Wali Mohammad Bhat looks scared as he chants slogans. An AK-47 rifle can be seen, held by a person off camera. Mr Bhat can be heard saying he does not associate with pro-India politics.Mr Bhat was not available for comment. Senior leaders of the PDP said the worker has since been keeping a low profile.A second video has also surfaced in which a trade union leader, Bashir Ahmad Wani, was forced to dissociate himself from all activities and chant anti-India slogans.South Kashmir has become a bastion of the terrorists since the death of Burhan Wani last July. Wani, a Hizbul Mujahideen man, was known for uploading photographs on Facebook that showed him posing with guns.Since his death, the protests that started erupted in his hometown Tral spread across Kashmir. While the protests have now ebbed, over the last few months, policemen, village heads and workers of the ruling PDP have been targetted in South Kashmir.