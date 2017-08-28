Car Torched Near Sirsa After Dera Chief Ram Rahim Singh Sentenced To 10 Years A luxury car, was torched by some unknown persons near the Kotli village which is 10 km from Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, a police official said.

A car was burnt by Dera supporters after Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 10 years in jail. (PTI) Sirsa: A car was set on fire by unknown persons in the Kotli village near Sirsa today after



It appears that followers of Dera Sacha Sauda were involved, the official said.



"We are probing the matter. The statement of the village sarpanch is being recorded. Prima facie it appears to be an act of arson by Dera followers, who are irked over the court judgement," the police official said.



According to some villagers, a group of people arrived in two cars near Kotli village. Occupants of one of the cars came out, torched the vehicle and then went away in the other car, the villagers said.



Police officials said that all angles were being investigated.



