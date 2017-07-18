Mayawati Says Will Quit If Not Allowed To Speak In Parliament, Storms Out

Uttar Pradesh politician Mayawati today walked out of the Rajya Sabha declaring she would quit if she was not allowed to speak. She was trying to raise what she alleged was atrocities on dalits in Uttar Pradesh."If I am not allowed to speak right now, I will resign right away. I will come and give my resignation right now, if I am not allowed to speak right now," said the furious Bahujan Samaj Party leader, demanding to be allowed to speak on Dalits being targeted in Saharanpur.After the former UP chief minister walked out, opposition parties raises slogans and disrupted house, forcing an adjournment.Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Mayawati "must apologise", that she had been disrespectful in the house and has dared to challenge the Chair."The points made by Mayawati are valid and serious. This government is doing nothing about atrocities against Dalits and minorities. Dalits and minorities are under serious danger," said CPM leader Sitaram Yechury.