Mayawati Says Will Quit If Not Allowed To Speak In Parliament, Storms Out

All India | | Updated: July 18, 2017 11:48 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mayawati Says Will Quit If Not Allowed To Speak In Parliament, Storms Out

Mayawati says will resign if not allowed to speak in parliament, government demands apology

New Delhi:  Uttar Pradesh politician Mayawati today walked out of the Rajya Sabha declaring she would quit if she was not allowed to speak. She was trying to raise what she alleged was atrocities on dalits in Uttar Pradesh.

"If I am not allowed to speak right now, I will resign right away. I will come and give my resignation right now, if I am not allowed to speak right now," said the furious Bahujan Samaj Party leader, demanding to be allowed to speak on Dalits being targeted in Saharanpur.

After the former UP chief minister walked out, opposition parties raises slogans and disrupted house, forcing an adjournment.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Mayawati "must apologise", that she had been disrespectful in the house and has dared to challenge the Chair.

"The points made by Mayawati are valid and serious. This government is doing nothing about atrocities against Dalits and minorities. Dalits and minorities are under serious danger," said CPM leader Sitaram Yechury.

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READNeed No Pak Letter For Patient From PoK, It Is India's: Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj
MayawatiMonsoon parliament

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga JasoosMi Max 2 launch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................