Bombay High Court To Decide On Ryan Group's Transit Anticipatory Bail Plea Today

The Bombay High Court will decide on the transit anticipatory bail application filed by the top management of the Ryan International group today. On Tuesday, the hearing was postponed as the state's lawyer asked for a day's time to present a Supreme Court judgement to support its stand.The top management of the Ryan International group, Ryan Pinto, Grace Pinto and Augustine Pinto have moved the Bombay High Court for transit anticipatory bail after a seven-year-old student, Pradyuman Thakur, who was murdered in Gurgaon's Ryan International School on Friday."This is a legal protection. If someone believes that he is innocent and is being implicated for ill intention they can approach the courts," Advocate Niteen Pradhan told NDTV."I have submitted news reports with my application. A minister from Haryana Government says that I have given directions to the police to file a case. They are entitled to go to the court for protection," Advocate Pradhan added.A team from the Haryana Police visited the Ryan International group's head office in Kandivali, Mumbai. Two officials of the Ryan International School have been arrested after an investigation pointed at serious security lapses at the school. The report of the investigating team said many of the school's CCTV cameras were not working and part of the boundary wall was missing. Also, the support staff was using the same toilets as students since there was no separate toilet facility for them.The State of Maharashtra argued in court that there is a Supreme Court order which says that without a hearing in the state where the FIR is filed, a transit ABA cannot be granted.The state government also asked for a day's time to present the Supreme Court order the lawyer mentioned. The court adjourned the hearing but has said that the applicants cannot be arrested till Wednesday.