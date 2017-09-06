17-Year-Old Was Saved From Blue Whale Challenge, Attempts Suicide Again The girl was rushed to a private hospital and admitted to its ICU.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The girl had jumped into a lake after drawing a blue whale on her arm with a knife on Monday. Jodhpur: A 17-year-old girl, who was rescued after she tried to commit suicide by jumping into a lake in Jodhpur as part of the Blue Whale Challenge, made another attempt to kill herself by consuming some tablets kept in her house, the police said on Wednesday.



She was rushed to a private hospital and admitted to its ICU.



Owner of the hospital, Dr K R Daukiya said she was out of danger but has been kept in ICU for examination of her vital organs. According to the doctor, she is depressed. He said soon counselling of the girl would be started.



"When the girl was brought here last morning, she was quite stressed. But after treatment, she spoke about how she got into it (the blue whale challenge)," the doctor said.



The teenager was on Monday rescued



She was spotted circling around the lake on her scooter for some time and was saved by divers and policemen and handed over to her parents.



Several states are struggling with cases suspected to be linked to the deadly online challenge that originated in Russia; some 100 deaths across the world have been linked to it.





A 17-year-old girl, who was rescued after she tried to commit suicide by jumping into a lake in Jodhpur as part of the Blue Whale Challenge, made another attempt to kill herself by consuming some tablets kept in her house, the police said on Wednesday.She was rushed to a private hospital and admitted to its ICU.Owner of the hospital, Dr K R Daukiya said she was out of danger but has been kept in ICU for examination of her vital organs. According to the doctor, she is depressed. He said soon counselling of the girl would be started."When the girl was brought here last morning, she was quite stressed. But after treatment, she spoke about how she got into it (the blue whale challenge)," the doctor said.The teenager was on Monday rescued after she jumped off a cliff into a lake in Jodhpur around midnight . "If I don't complete my task my mother will die," she had told the policemen who dragged her out of the water. She had thrown away her mobile phone before jumping into the Kailana lake.She was spotted circling around the lake on her scooter for some time and was saved by divers and policemen and handed over to her parents.Several states are struggling with cases suspected to be linked to the deadly online challenge that originated in Russia; some 100 deaths across the world have been linked to it.