BJP Winning Streak Will Extend, Says Sena, Adds This Is Not A Good Thing

Highlights Shiv Sena smarting at BJP victory in local body elections BJP won Latur corporation for the first time, Shiv Sena won no seats BJP like snake charmer for youth, farmers: Shiv Sena

The BJP is "zero in work but hero" in elections, which are being won because of the "tricks" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and perhaps the worst cut of all - the party is like the Congress. This is the appraisal not of a political opponent, but the BJP's ally, the Shiv Sena; together, the parties govern Maharashtra, and the Sena is a member of the Prime Minister's national coalition."There was a time when the Congress used to win every election. They were zero in work but hero in polls. Similar is the case with the BJP today," said the Shiv Sena today.Barring a few exceptions, like promising to support the BJP's candidate for President of India, the Sena has over the last few months delivered an ultra-marathon of invective for its partner and its top leaders, often through editorials in its mouthpiece, Saamana.No different today, where the magazine described the BJP's prize win last week in an election in Latur - which had only ever chosen the Congress to run its local corporation - as smoke and mirrors. The Sena, which held six seats, won none this time, a fact it acknowledged. "This time, the Sena was unable to even open its account," the editorial said, though it expended far more effort in taking down the BJP. "Research should be done as to why people are getting swept (away) and farmers and youth are rallying behind the BJP like a snake does behind a snake charmer," it suggested, while ceding, "this is the season of the BJP's victory and will continue for some more time."In February, Chief Minister Fadnavis was credited with the BJP's unprecedented win in local body elections in places like Pune and Mumbai, where it lost the prestigious and rich corporation to the Sena by just two seats.The Sena's catalogue of complaints, which aid in the party being seen as a sore loser, has expanded with the BJP's victories since it came to power in 2014. The parties fought the state election separately, and the BJP won handsomely.