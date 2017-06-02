News Flash
CPM suspends parliamentarian Ritabrata Banerjee over complaints about his lifestyle

Bihar Teen Arrested For Writing 'Pakistan Zindabad' On Facebook

Local residents demanded his arrest for "hurting people's sentiments".

Updated: June 02, 2017 15:28 IST
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Bihar's Kishanganj for allegedly posting a pro-Pakistan slogan

Patna:  A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Bihar's Kishanganj district for allegedly posting a pro-Pakistan slogan on social media, police on Friday said.

Acting on a complaint, the district police arrested the teen - Afsar Khan for posting the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad" on his Facebook account along with his photograph.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Kishanganj, Rajiv Mishra, said that locals approached the police and demanded action against the boy. Local residents demanded his arrest for "hurting people's sentiments", he added.
 

