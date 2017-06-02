Bihar Teen Arrested For Writing 'Pakistan Zindabad' On Facebook

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Bihar's Kishanganj district for allegedly posting a pro-Pakistan slogan on social media, police on Friday said.Acting on a complaint, the district police arrested the teen - Afsar Khan for posting the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad" on his Facebook account along with his photograph.Additional Superintendent of Police, Kishanganj, Rajiv Mishra, said that locals approached the police and demanded action against the boy. Local residents demanded his arrest for "hurting people's sentiments", he added.