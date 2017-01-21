Arvind Kejriwal Censured By Election Commission For Bribe Remarks At Goa Rally

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has been censured by the Election Commission today for saying that voters in Goa should accept money from the BJP and the Congress but cast their ballot for the AAP. Earlier this month, addressing an election rally in Goa's Benaulim, Mr Kejriwal had said, "If Congress or BJP candidates offer money, do not refuse it. Accept it as your own money. But when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate."Mr Kejriwal, calling the Election Commission order wrong, said he will challenge it in court. "EC order agnst me completely wrong. Lower court gave order in my favor. EC ignored court's order. Will challenge EC's latest order in court (sic)," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in his defence.The Election Commission, which had sent a notice to Mr Kejriwal earlier this week, had said that, prima facie, it is of the opinion that Mr Kejriwal's statements at the rally violated the Model Code of Conduct which came into force in Goa on January 4. It said that the Delhi Chief Minister's statement amounts to "abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery". It further said that strict action will be taken should Mr Kejriwal fail to respond by the afternoon of January 19.The Congress had taken offence to Mr Kejriwal's comments and had demanded the Election Commission to take action."Kejriwal's appeal to the people to take money from all political parties and vote for AAP is a clear case of inducing people to be corrupt. This is an insult to the sensitive voters from Goa," Congress spokesperson Trajano D'Mello had said.The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded former Inspector General of Prisons Elvis Gomes as their Chief Ministerial candidate in Goa, which goes to polls on February 4.