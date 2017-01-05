Army Chief General Bipin Rawat To Visit Jammu And Kashmir Today

Army chief General Bipin Rawat will be in Jammu and Kashmir today in his first official visit after taking over as India's 27th Chief Of Army Staff. According to top army sources, he will be visiting army formation in Jammu.Last week General Rawat took over as Army Chief of the 1.3 million strong Indian Army succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag, who retired after 42 years of service.General Rawat superseded two senior-most Lt Generals, Praveen Bakshi and PM Hariz.General Rawat was commissioned in the Fifth Battalion of the Eleven Gorkha Rifles in December 1978 from Indian Military Academy or IMA, Dehradun. He was awarded the 'Sword of Honour' at the academy. General Rawat has vast experience in high altitude warfare and counter-insurgency operations.He commanded an infantry battalion, along the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Sector, a Rashtriya Rifles Sector and an Infantry Division in Jammu and Kashmir, a Corps in the Eastern theatre and the Southern Command.General Rawat has held important staff appointments at Directorate General of Military Operations and Military Secretary's Branch at Army Headquarters.